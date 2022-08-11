Kazakh National Team Ranks Third as Islamic Solidarity Games Kick Off in Türkiye

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakhstan ranks third in the early medals table having gained six gold, one silver and five bronze medals as the fifth Islamic Solidarity Games officially started on Aug. 9 in Türkiye’s Konya, reported the Ministry of Culture and Sports’s press service. Sports competitions started on Aug. 5.

Around 4,200 athletes from 56 countries have arrived in Konya to compete in 19 sports and four para-sports. Kazakhstan is represented by 125 athletes in 16 sports.

President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Secretary General of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hussein Ibrahim Taha, as well as heads of government and ministers of several countries attended the ceremony.

At the fourth Islamic Solidarity Games in 2017, Kazakhstan took 14th place in the team standings with two gold, five silver and 12 bronze medals.