Kazakh Ministry of Healthcare Forecasts COVID-19 Cases to Decline in September

NUR-SULTAN – The COVID-19 incidence is projected to decline in September after an average daily increase to 4,000 cases in August, Kazakh Healthcare Minister Azhar Giniyat said at an Aug. 2 government meeting chaired by Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov.

“According to statistics, since the beginning of the pandemic, 1.4 million people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the country. We have experienced five coronavirus waves. Since June 20, COVID-19 cases are rising again. Over the past two weeks, the number of cases has increased by 3.2 times. Over the past day, 2,021 new cases of the virus were revealed,” Giniyat said.

Some 94 percent of COVID-19 patients receive medical treatment at home, as omicron BA.5 induces 70 percent of cases in the country.

Last week, Chief State Sanitary Doctor Aizhan Esmagambetova said the incidence of coronavirus infection is predicted to rise this month.