Kazakh Ministry of Healthcare Expects COVID-19 Surge in August

NUR-SULTAN – Over the past week, the COVID-19 incidence increased by 1.9 times, compared with the previous week, said Vice Minister of Healthcare, Chief State Sanitary Doctor Aizhan Esmagambetova at a July 27 Central Communications Service (CCS) press briefing.

“We revise the forecast of the epidemiological situation every two or three weeks. The incidence of coronavirus infection is predicted to rise in August and then fall in September due to the spread of the BA.5 omicron subvariant and an increase in incidence. We anticipate up to 4,000 cases in August, with a drop in cases in September,” Esmagambetova said.

According to her, isolated deaths have been recorded since March, three patients with coronavirus died in July. Almaty, Nur-Sultan, and the Karaganda Region have seen 70 percent of cases reported over the past week.

The Chief State Sanitary Doctor emphasized the importance of vaccination and revaccination. The ministry plans to receive an additional 500,000 doses of vaccines.

“Up to 400,000 doses are needed for vaccination and revaccination if we look at the average monthly usage. The volume is adequate for August through September. Now that the year is almost over, we are planning to purchase Pfizer and QazVac vaccines using money from the government reserve,” Esmagambetova said

She said there are currently roughly 1.5 million doses of vaccine in Kazakhstan, including about 180,000 doses of QazVac, slightly more than 200,000 doses of Sinopharm, and slightly less than 55,000 doses of Pfizer.