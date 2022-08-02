Kazakh Ministry of Healthcare Calls for Timely Vaccination and Revaccination Among Population

NUR-SULTAN – The fact that 80 percent of COVID-19 positive tests occur in unvaccinated people or those who were vaccinated six months ago confirms the need for timely revaccination against COVID-19, said Minister of Healthcare Azhar Giniyat at Aug. 2 government meeting chaired by Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, the Prime Minister’s press service reports.

According to Giniyat, at the moment more than 5 million people have received revaccination, accounting for 68 percent of the eligible population.

Smailov emphasized that the surge in cases is especially noticeable in Nur-Sultan and the Karaganda Region.

“In the country, up to 3,000 cases are documented daily – this is a very high figure, so the interdepartmental committee on the prevention and spread of coronavirus has increased restrictive measures. They had already been agreed upon with the regions and the Atameken Business Chamber,” said Smailov.

He added that the ministry must continue to monitor the epidemiological situation and guarantee that restriction measures are followed.

Since June 20, Kazakhstan has seen a significant increase in coronavirus cases. As a result, the number of cases has climbed 3.2 times in the last two weeks, from 10,714 to 34,550 persons.