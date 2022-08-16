Kazakh Mechanical Engineers Develop Electric Engine, Seek to Launch Mass Production

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakh mechanical engineers from the city of Shymkent have invented their own electric motor for the car, reported the Khabar24 TV channel.

Nursultan Seisenbay and Yerlan Rakhmatullayev, both experts with ten years of expertise, have created an electric engine prototype – a silent, ecologically friendly electric motor with fast charging capable of traveling 300 kilometers.

They opened a car assembly center a year ago to produce their own automobile bodies.

To date, 40 people work at the plant.

The engineers are determined to promote the development of the domestic auto industry. In the meantime, they face challenges in registering an electric vehicle and, in particular, acquiring financing for mass production.

“We are ready for the mass production. This is the main purpose for which we strive. Our dream is to build mass production of electric vehicles in Kazakhstan,” said Nursultan Seisenbay.

Rakhmatullaev, in turn, is expanding the cars’ functionality.

“For example, we invented fingerprint access. It is a feature that allows the doors to open as you approach the car using your phone,” he noted.

According to them, they have spent nearly $500,000 already on their project’s implementation.