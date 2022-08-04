Kazakh Invest National Company’s Investment Pool Expands to 797 Projects in Second Quarter of 2022

NUR-SULTAN – The national pool was expanded to 797 projects worth 30 trillion tenge (US$63 billion) in the second quarter of this year, reported the Kazakh Invest national company on Aug.3.

Investors from more than 30 countries will be involved in the project implementation.

“The projects will create 130,000 new jobs. The list includes projects of foreign and domestic investors in non-primary sectors of the economy. Its worth exceeds 500 million tenge (US$1 million),” the report reads.

The national pool was formed in April following the instruction of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. In the first quarter, the pool consisted of 761 projects worth 24.14 trillion tenge (US$50.7 billion).

The Investment Policy Concept of Kazakhstan until 2026 focuses on three areas including business ecosystem development through transparent and predictable investment policy, facilitation of investment activity in the private sector and creating new opportunities for investments.