Kazakh Female Chess Players Are Among World’s Best at FIDE Women’s Chess Olympiad

NUR-SULTAN – The Kazakh women’s chess team shares 3-5 places with India-1 and the US, the best result in the history of Kazakhstan, as the FIDE Women’s Chess Olympiad concludes in Mamallapuram, India, announced Vice-President of the Kazakhstan Chess Federation Darmen Sadvakasov in an Aug. 9 Facebook post.

“Zhansaya Abdumalik and Bibisara Assaubayeva won the decisive match, while Xeniya Balabayeva made a critical decisive draw, ensuring victory in the match. As a result, the Kazakh women’s team shared 3-5 place with the teams of India-1 and the US, taking 5th place among 162 teams from around the world. This is the best result in the history of independent Kazakhstan,” he wrote.

The men’s national chess team took 17th place in additional indicators, the country’s best ever result at the World Chess Olympiad.