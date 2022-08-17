Kazakh Citizens Lose $14.6 Million in Online Frauds Since Beginning of This Year

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakhstan has recorded 11,763 internet scams since the beginning of this year, which have cost victims of internet frauds nearly 7 billion tenge (US$14.6 million), spokesperson of Internal Affairs Ministry Shugyla Turlybek said at an Aug. 8 press briefing in Nur-Sultan.

Internet frauds were registered mainly in Nur-Sultan, Almaty and the Karaganda Region. Authorized structures detained 571 internet fraudsters and 17 criminal groups.

Criminals are looking for sly ways to get personal data of citizens and gain access to credit cards and deposits.

“Previously, the Internal Affairs Ministry encouraged banks to strengthen client identification processes while acquiring online loans. Scammers nowadays employ services to replace subscriber phone numbers as well as remote access and control applications. There are also some who operate from abroad,” Turlybek added.