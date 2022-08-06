l  r

Kazakh Blogger Shows Fascinating Aerial Views of Lake Kaindy in Almaty Region (Video)

By Saniya Bulatkulova in Tourism on 6 August 2022

NUR-SULTAN – Blogger from Aktau Nurken Tazhibay presented a video of Lake Kaindy’s beautiful view using a drone on his Instagram account on Aug. 3.

The lake surface itself changes color regularly. Photo credit: sxodim.com. Click to see the map in full size

The lake is a popular tourist destination located in one of the gorges of the Kungei Alatau mountain range in the Almaty Region. Its main feature is spruce trees that rise directly from the water.

In Kazakh, kaindy means “abundant with birches.” The lake was named this way because of a large birch grove, which is located five kilometers from it.

It is included in the list of specially protected natural areas in Kazakhstan.

 

Get The Astana Times stories sent directly to you! Sign up via the website or subscribe to our Twitter and Telegram!

Most Recent Stories in Tourism
View More in Tourism »