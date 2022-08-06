Kazakh Blogger Shows Fascinating Aerial Views of Lake Kaindy in Almaty Region (Video)

NUR-SULTAN – Blogger from Aktau Nurken Tazhibay presented a video of Lake Kaindy’s beautiful view using a drone on his Instagram account on Aug. 3.

The lake is a popular tourist destination located in one of the gorges of the Kungei Alatau mountain range in the Almaty Region. Its main feature is spruce trees that rise directly from the water.

In Kazakh, kaindy means “abundant with birches.” The lake was named this way because of a large birch grove, which is located five kilometers from it.

It is included in the list of specially protected natural areas in Kazakhstan.