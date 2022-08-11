Help Center For Families of Children With Disabilities Opens in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN – The fourth center for families raising children with disabilities has opened in Nur-Sultan, announced the capital’s Akim (mayor) Altai Kulginov on his Instagram page.

According to Kulginov, the center is unique in that it assists not only children with disabilities but also their mothers.

“Mothers can retrain through advanced training courses, get assistance in finding work, and receive psychological support, among other things. More than 600 children with disabilities receive assistance from the center,” Kulginov wrote.

The mayor of the capital further emphasized that, as instructed by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the city’s administration is committed to developing an inclusive environment for children with disabilities. According to him, the network of rehabilitation centers has grown significantly in recent years.

“As a result, more than 15 facilities were established, allowing to cover around 4,000 children with disabilities,” Kulginov wrote.

As specified by the mayor, four rehabilitation centers are engaged in the rehabilitation of children with cerebral palsy, autism, and Down syndrome.