Global Youth to Address Energy Transition at World Petroleum Council Youth Forum in Almaty

NUR-SULTAN – Young professionals and industry researchers will gather on Sept. 29 – Oct. 2 for the seventh World Petroleum Council (WPC) Youth Forum to discuss energy transition at the Kazakh-British Technical University (KBTU) in Almaty, according to the forum’s website.

The WPC Youth Forum is a platform for young professionals and industry researchers to share their knowledge, experience, and cutting-edge achievements in the oil and gas industry. Nearly 2,000 young experts, students, and graduate students from 35 countries will attend the forum.

The forum’s program includes a two-day debate, technical tours, competitions, and other activities.

Kazakhstan received the right to host the WPC Youth Forum in Houston in December 2021. Beijing, Paris, New Delhi, Calgary, Rio de Janeiro, and St. Petersburg have hosted the forum.

The WPC is a non-profit organization that brings together approximately 60 oil and gas producing countries to promote dialogue on the responsible production and use of global energy resources.