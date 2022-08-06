Frontier. Atyrau Chronicles Art Residence Opens Up New Opportunities For Emerging Kazakh Artists in Region

NUR-SULTAN – This week’s opening of the Frontier. Atyrau Chronicles art residence in Atyrau has become one of the unique events in the country’s creative industry for young talents.

The program for the art residence consists of theoretical and practical stages. Five participants, who were chosen after passing the qualifying round in June, have started to work with mentors, lecturers and urban youth. Those artists, who live in Atyrau city, are able to attend workshops in galleries, master classes in studios, lectures, seminars and local history excursions in the Atyrau, Saraishyk and Mangystau Region.

“The residence is an intermediary between the city and the artist, where the participants have a unique opportunity to explore the urban culture. And in our case, it is also an opportunity to participate in an interdisciplinary educational program led by experienced representatives of the humanitarian research field,” said one of the project organizers Assel Akhmetzhanova.

During the month, participants will watch and discuss thematic films and work on texts.

Apart from these activities, participants will be able to dive deeper into the creative process together with the project curator and culturologist Adiya Ramazanova.

The mentoring team will be represented by such experts as contemporary artist Saule Dyusenbina, Russian artist and Cube award winner (France, 2014) Dmitry Morozov, Philosophy Department Head at Lev Gumilev Eurasian National University Kulshat Medeuova and composer Dias Adil, among others lecturers.

The program will finish with a final exhibition where participants will showcase their works. The exhibition is scheduled for Sept. 3. and will last through Oct. 29 in Atyrau.