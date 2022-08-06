l  r

Frontier. Atyrau Chronicles Art Residence Opens Up New Opportunities For Emerging Kazakh Artists in Region

By Saniya Bulatkulova in Culture on 6 August 2022

NUR-SULTAN – This week’s opening of the Frontier. Atyrau Chronicles art residence in Atyrau has become one of the unique events in the country’s creative industry for young talents.

Artists will participate in local history expeditions and attend lectures from well-known international and Kazakh curators. Photo credit: residence’s press service

The program for the art residence consists of theoretical and practical stages. Five participants, who were chosen after passing the qualifying round in June, have started to work with mentors, lecturers and urban youth. Those artists, who live in Atyrau city, are able to attend workshops in galleries, master classes in studios, lectures, seminars and local history excursions in the Atyrau, Saraishyk and Mangystau Region.

“The residence is an intermediary between the city and the artist, where the participants have a unique opportunity to explore the urban culture. And in our case, it is also an opportunity to participate in an interdisciplinary educational program led by experienced representatives of the humanitarian research field,” said one of the project organizers Assel Akhmetzhanova.

The open studio program was initiated as a part of art residence project. Ten teenagers and students of Atyrau will participate in open lectures on topics in the field of culture, science and art, practical classes and city expeditions for free. Photo credit: residence’s press service

During the month, participants will watch and discuss thematic films and work on texts.

Apart from these activities, participants will be able to dive deeper into the creative process together with the project curator and culturologist Adiya Ramazanova.

The mentoring team will be represented by such experts as contemporary artist Saule Dyusenbina, Russian artist and Cube award winner (France, 2014) Dmitry Morozov, Philosophy Department Head at Lev Gumilev Eurasian National University Kulshat Medeuova and composer Dias Adil, among others lecturers.

The participants of Frontier. Atyrau Chronicles art residence will organize master classes for Open Studio participants after the end of the project. Photo credit: residence’s press service

The program will finish with a final exhibition where participants will showcase their works. The exhibition is scheduled for Sept. 3. and will last through Oct. 29 in Atyrau.

