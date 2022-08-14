l  r

Entrepreneur Promotes National History Through QR Clothing Brand

By Staff Report in Business on 14 August 2022

NUR-SULTAN – Nur-Sultan resident Daniyar Baltashev has designed the QR Code T-shirts sharing information about the outstanding Kazakh figures, reported Qazaq TV channel. The scan provides a link to the website with a biography and historical data.

Photo credit: qazaqtv.com

The debut collection named “Abylai Khan” includes profiles of prominent Kazakh khans, intellectuals, poets, scientists and heroes.

Baltashev plans to release a line of kids’ clothes and a collection of QR clothes about ancient cities and the country’s historical events. The T-shirts are already quite popular among local and overseas buyers.

Get The Astana Times stories sent directly to you! Sign up via the website or subscribe to our Twitter and Telegram!

Most Recent Stories in Business
View More in Business »