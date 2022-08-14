Entrepreneur Promotes National History Through QR Clothing Brand

NUR-SULTAN – Nur-Sultan resident Daniyar Baltashev has designed the QR Code T-shirts sharing information about the outstanding Kazakh figures, reported Qazaq TV channel. The scan provides a link to the website with a biography and historical data.

The debut collection named “Abylai Khan” includes profiles of prominent Kazakh khans, intellectuals, poets, scientists and heroes.

Baltashev plans to release a line of kids’ clothes and a collection of QR clothes about ancient cities and the country’s historical events. The T-shirts are already quite popular among local and overseas buyers.