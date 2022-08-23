Emir Baigazin’s Film to Premiere at Toronto Film Festival in September

By Staff Report in Culture on 23 August 2022

NUR-SULTAN – The drama “Life” by Kazakh filmmaker Emir Baigazin will premiere at the Toronto Film Festival in September this year. The film will be presented as part of the Contemporary World Cinema category from Sept. 8-18, Baigazin wrote Aug. 18 on his Instagram account.

The film explores the meaning of life and what truly matters through the lens of a technology company that digitizes memories but suffers a catastrophic data loss. Filming began in 2019 and took place in Kazakhstan and Thailand.

“I came up with the idea for this movie when I was preparing to make my debut film ten years ago. Despite the struggles that the main character faces, I always find this story to be full of life and love,” Baigazin said.

In 2018, Baigazin won the Best Director Orizzonti Award for his “Ozen” (River) film at the Venice Film Festival.

Get The Astana Times stories sent directly to you! Sign up via the website or subscribe to our Twitter and Telegram!

Most Recent Stories
 View More »