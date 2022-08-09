Digital Family Map Pilot Project Kicks Off Next Month

NUR-SULTAN – The Kazakh Ministry of Labor and Social Protection will launch the digital family map’s pilot project on Sept.1, reported the Central Communications Service (CCS). The digital family map is an automated system that will help identify families in difficult life situations to provide timely social assistance without the need for citizens to appeal directly to the government.

According to the map’s algorithm, a citizen eligible for public assistance receives a notification from the ministry about being a potential recipient of a state guarantee.

At the same time, a person will also be granted the right to accept or refuse a state guarantee.

For instance, a family with a child less than a year old is entitled to a childbirth allowance. A family with more than four minor children has the right to a monthly allowance for children under the age of 18. A monthly allowance is approved for a family with a mentally challenged child.