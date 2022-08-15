David Charlin to Represent Kazakhstan at Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2022

NUR-SULTAN – David Charlin, an 11-year-old Kazakh artist from Almaty, will represent Kazakhstan at the Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2022 following the results of the Baqytty Bala 2022 (Happy Child) children’s vocal competition, reported dimashnews.com.

The 20th edition of the annual Junior Eurovision Song Contest is set to take place in Yerevan, Armenia on Dec. 11 this year.

“Thank you all for congratulations! What happened yesterday is more like a dream or a fairy tale, and I haven’t fully realized what happened yet. But I am incredibly pleased to realize that so many people have supported me,” Charlin wrote on his Instagram.

The candidacy was approved at the Baqytty Bala 2022 festival in the city of Aktobe on Aug. 13.

According to the festival’s results, female vocalists Zhanerke Abdrakhmanova from Kazakhstan (Aktobe) and Ulyana Zarva from Russia (Barnaul) were announced as the winners of the festival and were awarded 700,000 tenge (US$ 1,463) each.

The contest brought together children from Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Russia, Spain, Armenia, and Türkiye. Young participants received special prizes, diplomas, and certificates.