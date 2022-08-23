CPC Temporarily Shutdowns Two Single Point Moorings After Defects Were Discovered on Subsea Equipment

NUR-SULTAN – The Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) temporarily suspended the operation of two single point moorings, SPM-1 and SPM-2, after the defects were discovered in subsea hose attachments to buoyancy tanks during scheduled maintenance in August, reported the CPC press service on Aug. 22.

There is no threat to the flora and fauna of the Black sea. The integrity of the equipment remains intact.

The CPC’s Marine Terminal has been operating SPM-1 and SPM-2 since 2002 and SPM-3 since 2014. Now CPC is temporarily loading crude oil by using only SPM-3. The use of a single SPM will allow meeting shipper nominations with reduced volumes.