CPC Reports Decline in Supply Due to Technical Processes at Oil Fields in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN – The Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) reduced the volume of oil pumped via the Tengiz-Novorossiysk pipeline due to repairs at the Tengiz field and shutdown of production at the Kashagan oil field, reported the company’s press service on Aug. 3.

The CPC is the largest international oil transportation project with participation from Russia, Kazakhstan and leading international oil and gas companies. The 1,511-kilometer Tengiz-Novorossiysk pipeline carries more than two-thirds of the country’s oil export.