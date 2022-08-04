l  r

CPC Reports Decline in Supply Due to Technical Processes at Oil Fields in Kazakhstan

By Staff Report in Business on 4 August 2022

NUR-SULTAN – The Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) reduced the volume of oil pumped via the Tengiz-Novorossiysk pipeline due to repairs at the Tengiz field and shutdown of production at the Kashagan oil field, reported the company’s press service on Aug. 3.

CPC reduced oil shipment due to repairs at the Tengiz field and shutdown of production at the Kashagan oil field. Photo credit: caspiannews.com

The CPC is the largest international oil transportation project with participation from Russia, Kazakhstan and leading international oil and gas companies. The 1,511-kilometer Tengiz-Novorossiysk pipeline carries more than two-thirds of the country’s oil export.

Get The Astana Times stories sent directly to you! Sign up via the website or subscribe to our Twitter and Telegram!

Most Recent Stories in Business
View More in Business »