Construction, Trade, Transport and Communication Show Highest Growth, Says Kazakh PM

NUR-SULTAN – Construction, trade, processing industry, transport and communication showed the highest growth between January and July, said Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov during his meeting with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Tuesday, reported the presidential press service.

Speaking about the results of socio-economic development, less than a month after Tokayev criticized the work of the government at an expanded government meeting, Smailov said the economic growth reached 3.2 percent. Production of goods increased by 3.3 percent and services grew by 2.4 percent.

Smailov also delivered a report about the measures the government has taken to curb the rise in prices of staple foods, including sugar and flour, reduce inflation, foster demonopolization of the economy and develop the transit-transport potential.

Smailov and Tokayev also discussed the progress in the implementation of a pool of investment projects worth 22.2 trillion tenge (US$46.2 billion) recently approved by the government.