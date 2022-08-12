Budapest Hosts Book Presentation “Akhmet Baitursynuly and Alash” on Kazakh Alphabet’s Founder’s 150th Anniversary

NUR-SULTAN – The Turkic World Educational and Scientific Cooperation Organization (TWESCO) and the Organization of Turkic States in Hungary hosted a presentation of the “Akhmet Baitursynuly and Alash” book on Aug. 12, dedicated to the 150th birth anniversary of an outstanding Kazakh poet and public figure Akhmet Baitursynuly, as well as the book “Journey through Central Asia” written by a prominent Hungarian Turkologist Armin Vambery, reported the TWESCO’s press service.

The book, commemorating Kazakh prominent scholar Akhmet Baitursynuly (1872 – 1937), is a collection of articles written by contemporaries, representatives of future generations, and modern researchers. It was published in Kazakh, English, and Czech.

This year, Kazakhstan marks Baitursynuly’s 150th birth anniversary. He left an everlasting mark in the history of Kazakh literacy and linguistics as the founder of the first Kazakh alphabet and the first national newspaper.

Vambery’s work focuses on the history, culture, ethnography, and geography of the peoples of Turkistan, an autonomous unit of forefathers of modern Turkic ethnic groups. His work was first published in Russian in St. Petersburg in 1865 and it was included in the famous Turkistan Collection.

The event was attended by President of the International Turkic Academy Darkhan Kydyrali, former Secretary General of International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY) Duisen Kasseinov, Executive Director of the Organization of Turkic States in Hungary Janos Hovari, as well as literary scholars, and historians.