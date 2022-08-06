Astana Opera House to Open Souvenir Shops in Capital

NUR-SULTAN – The Astana Opera House announced plans to open its souvenir shops at the theater, Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport and Keruen mall in Nur-Sultan.

Sport suits, caps, T-shirts, shopping bags, handkerchiefs, notebooks, pens, mugs, and other items decorated with the theater’s emblems will be made available for purchase. The range of goods will be constantly updated.

“The opening of retail outlets with brand products will contribute to the creation of cultural community and increase the public interest in performing arts,” theater’s deputy director Aizhan Kurmangaliyeva said.

She noted that the theater’s staff tries to respond to guests’ feedback, which is important to them.

According to Kurmangaliyeva, the theater is implementing the Friends Club project that encourages interaction with the audience, as well as organizes backstage tours and invites its viewers to share their ideas on how to improve the interaction.

“We hope that the opening of theatrical souvenir shops will help fans of fine art get closer to the theater, feel its unique spirit, and also provide a great opportunity to purchase meaningful gifts that demonstrate good artistic taste,” Kurmangaliyeva added.