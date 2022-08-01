Astana Hub Launches Scalerator-2022 Free Acceleration Program for IT Startups

NUR-SULTAN – The Astana Hub International Technopark of IT startups and the Kazakh Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry have launched the Scalerator-2022 acceleration program for tech companies to increase their exports, reported the Astana Hub’s press service on July 29.

Following the objective outlined by Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to increase IT exports up to $500 million by 2025, this year’s training program is aimed at improving the competencies of tech companies in entering the markets of North and South America and Europe.

Applications are open until Aug. 22 and participation is free.

“Our mission is to teach young businesses how to present themselves to the world and negotiate effectively at the international level,” said Managing Director for Development and Export at Astana Hub Abai Absamet.

The program will assist in adapting a product for a new market, locating target buyers, and arranging personal contacts with international specialists. The participants will attend sales meetings, strategy and public relations promotion sessions, workshops, and individual expert consultations.

Last year, 94 graduates of the Scalerator-2021 program concluded contracts worth $886,000 and attracted more than $300,000 in investments.

“The program’s first cohort produced impressive results. Companies that graduated from the program last year are already negotiating with partners in Canada, the United States, Cyprus, India, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, China, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Ukraine, and Belarus,” noted Absamet.