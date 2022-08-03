Astana Hub and Google for Startups Announce Second Cohort of Silkway Accelerator Program

NUR-SULTAN – The Astana Hub International Technopark of IT startups is accepting applications for the second cohort of the Silkway Accelerator program for tech companies until Aug. 21, reported the Astana Hub’s press service.

The second cohort of the partnership training with Google for Startups (GfS), a program with hands-on lessons from the top Google experts, will start on Sept. 2. and will last three months.

Held in Nur-Sultan, the program targets companies based in Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, and Mongolia. The Astana Hub also provides participants with accommodation and a co-working space.

Those who wish to take part can also apply for funding of up to 25 million tenge (US$ 52,364) under the Seed Money financing program for IT startups.

“The first cohort is already showing good results and we are launching the second one, continuing our partnership with the global company and helping startups scale their projects effectively,” said Managing Director for Development and Export at Astana Hub Abai Absamet.

Startup UvU, a safety and transportation company focused on children and one of the first cohort participants, made pre-sales of more than $1.5 million during the courses.

“In the first month of our training we have revised the business model, made offers to our clients, learned how to set priorities and achieved such a result,” says CEO of UvU Madiyar Toleugali.

With 15 participants, the program’s first cohort kicked off on July 8 and will continue until the end of September.