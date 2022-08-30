Astana Ballet’s Tenth Season tо Kick Off with “The Silk Road” Ballet

NUR-SULTAN – The Astana Ballet Theater will stage “The Silk Road” ballet, choreographed by an honored worker of Kazakhstan Mukaram Avakhri, on Sept. 9-10, opening the tenth season, reported the theater’s press service.

The two-act performance, which premiered earlier in June, will unveil to the public the history of the emergence of the Great Silk Road. In ancient and middle-age times, its caravan routes crossed present-day China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, fostering commercial and cultural relations between people on the Eurasian continent.

Premieres of two other grand performances are in store for 2022, according to the Kazinform news agency.

“We expect the premiere of choreographer Alberto Alonso’s one-act ‘Carmen Suite’ masterpiece. It is based on Georges Bizet’s ‘Carmen’ opera, orchestrated by composer Rodion Shchedrin,” reads the statement.

The theater will also stage the “The Snow Queen” ballet based on one of the most famous fairytales written by Hans Christian Andersen and choreographed by Georgy Kovtun.