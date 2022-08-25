Annual New Car Sales Increase 9 Percent in Kazakhstan

By Staff Report in Business on 25 August 2022

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakhstan’s new vehicle market increased 9.1 percent over the previous year in July, with 10,971 cars, light vehicles, and 666 trucks and buses sold, reported Kazakhstan’s Association of Automobile Businesses on Aug. 15.

Hyundai Tucson, Hyundai Sonata, Hyundai Santa Fe, Hyundai Creta, Hyundai Elantra, Chevrolet Cobalt, Chevrolet Nexia, Kia Sportage, Toyota LC Prado and Lada Granta are included in the list of most popular automobiles among Kazakh citizens. Photo credit: Kazakhstan’s Association of Automobile Businesses

Rapid restructuring of domestic automotive assembly plants to meet the needs of Kazakhstan’s consumers and the saturation of the domestic market amid a shortage of Russian-made cars were the main drivers of sales growth.

In July, Chevrolet, Hyundai, and Kia became the most popular car brands.

According to LMC Automotive, a leading provider of automotive forecasting in sales and production, sales of new passenger cars and light commercial vehicles worldwide reached 6.9 million units in July, up 5.8 percent in a year.

Get The Astana Times stories sent directly to you! Sign up via the website or subscribe to our Twitter and Telegram!

Most Recent Stories
 View More »