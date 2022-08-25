Annual New Car Sales Increase 9 Percent in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakhstan’s new vehicle market increased 9.1 percent over the previous year in July, with 10,971 cars, light vehicles, and 666 trucks and buses sold, reported Kazakhstan’s Association of Automobile Businesses on Aug. 15.

Rapid restructuring of domestic automotive assembly plants to meet the needs of Kazakhstan’s consumers and the saturation of the domestic market amid a shortage of Russian-made cars were the main drivers of sales growth.

In July, Chevrolet, Hyundai, and Kia became the most popular car brands.

According to LMC Automotive, a leading provider of automotive forecasting in sales and production, sales of new passenger cars and light commercial vehicles worldwide reached 6.9 million units in July, up 5.8 percent in a year.