Afghanistan is Key to Preserving Peace and Security in SCO Region, Say Secretaries of SCO Security Councils in Tashkent

NUR-SULTAN – The secretaries of the Security Councils of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) focused on addressing security and stability issues in the SCO region during their 17th meeting in Tashkent, reports the Akorda press service.

Kazakhstan was represented by the Assistant to the President – Secretary of the Security Council Gizat Nurdauletov.

The sides discussed the development of cooperation in such areas as countering terrorism, separatism and extremism, illicit trafficking of weapons and drugs, transnational organized crimes and ensuring international information security.

They also emphasized that the prompt settlement of the situation in Afghanistan is a key factor in preserving peace and security in the SCO region, advocating for Afghanistan as an independent, united, democratic and peaceful state free of terrorism, war and drugs.

Nurdauletov explained to the meeting Kazakhstan’s position on the key areas of SCO activity. He stressed the urgency of joint support for Kazakhstan’s initiative approved by the United Nations to establish a UN center focused on sustainable development goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty.

The secretaries agreed to hold the next meeting in India.