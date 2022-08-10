l  r

Acclaimed Kazakh Artists Go on Nationwide Tour This Month

By Staff Report in Culture on 10 August 2022

NUR-SULTAN – Qazaqconcert state musical organization named after Roza Baglanova announced the start of a tour across 15 single-industry towns. Artists have already arrived in the Abai Region, Qazaqconcert Director Aktoty Raimkulova said at an Aug. 8 press conference in the capital.

The tour poster depicts Kazakh poet and philosopher Abai Kunanbayev. Photo credit: ortcom.kz

“Kazakhstan is celebrating the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations with practically all countries this year. Therefore, our concert schedule contains both popular foreign songs and music by world-renowned composers. In addition, we would like to organize tours overseas,” Raimkulova said.

The public will enjoy performances of People’s Artist of Kazakhstan Roza Rymbayeva, Honored Artist of Kazakhstan Aizhan Nurmagambetova, Honored Workers of Kazakhstan Yerlan Ryskali, Medet Chotabayev and others.

