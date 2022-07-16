l  r

Volume of Services in Kazakhstan’s Arts and Entertainment Industry Reaches Record Level

By Dana Omirgazy in Culture on 16 July 2022

NUR-SULTAN – The volume of services in the culture, arts and entertainment industry of Kazakhstan reached record levels of 11.9 billion tenge (US$24.8 million) in the first quarter this year, finprom.kz reports.

Astana Opera House in Kazakh capital. Photo credit: astanaopera.kz

In terms of regions, the leading regions are Nur-Sultan (3 billion tenge (US$6.2 million)), followed by Almaty (2.3 billion tenge (US$4.8 million)) and the Karaganda Region (1.1 billion tenge (US$2.3 million)).

Theaters, concerts, as well as visual and literary arts became more popular in the reporting period, sharing 6.2 billion tenge (US$13 million), 4 billion tenge (US$8.3 million) and 601 million tenge (US$1.2 million) respectively.

The organizational costs of cultural and entertainment events and circus activities reached 282.9 million tenge (US$589,973) and 248.2 million tenge (US$517,608), proportionately.

As of June, event planning service costs increased by 9.2 percent over the year, and prices for theater services grew by 28.2 percent.

Get The Astana Times stories sent directly to you! Sign up via the website or subscribe to our Twitter and Telegram!

Most Recent Stories in Culture
View More in Culture »