US Releases List of Countries Through Which Restricted Exports Сould Reach Russia

NUR-SULTAN – The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) and the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) have included Kazakhstan in the list of countries through which sanctioned goods can be imported to Russia and Belarus, says the joint alert.

Along with the Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan, the list named Georgia, Armenia, Brazil, China, India, Israel, Mexico, Nicaragua, Serbia, Singapore, South Africa, Taiwan, Turkey, and United Arab Emirates, calling for increased vigilance on export controls.

According to the recommendations, the list can assist in the risk-based screening of export-related financial transactions.

At the same time, the recommendations provide that the goods subject to control can be exported to these states legally as raw materials. However, further export to Russia or Belarus of those finished products and goods, potentially through additional transshipment points may be prohibited.

The BIS lists equipment that can be used for military purposes as items of particular concern: aircraft parts, sonar systems, antennas, spectrophotometers, test equipment, GPS systems, vacuum pumps, and oilfield equipment.

In March this year, the U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said that “Washington is ready to widen its net of economic and financial punishment around the world to include ‘secondary’ sanctions on individuals or entities in third-party jurisdictions who are not complying with U.S. sanctions or are undertaking systematic efforts to weaken or evade them.”