UAE Company to Build $2 Billion Multifunctional Grand Mosque Residences Complex in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN – The United Arab Emirates Ayana Holding expressed interest in the construction of a multifunctional residential and commercial соmplex dubbed The Grand Mosque Residences in the Kazakh capital during the July 19 meeting of the Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi and Ayana Holding Chairman Abdullah bin Lahej, reports the Kazakh Foreign Ministry press service.

The preliminary cost for the first stage of the project is estimated at $576 million, while the overall cost of the project is $2 billion.

During the meeting, Tileuberdi said that the Kazakh government is ready to provide assistance in the implementation and follow-up of the project.