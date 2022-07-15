Tokayev Signs New Amendments to Grant Legal Force to Electronic Documents

NUR-SULTAN – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed July 14 new amendments and additions to legislative acts that enhance citizens’ ability to exchange and receive documents in electronic form, granting them the same legal status as paper copies, the presidential press service reports.

The law also provides measures to improve the quality of communications in rural areas and reduce the cost of public services.

On June 28, the deputies of Senate, an upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, considered and adopted the relevant law after two readings.