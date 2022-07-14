Tokayev Instructs Government to Facilitate Foreign Companies’ Relocation to Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tasked the government with providing an enabling environment for the relocation of foreign businesses to Kazakhstan at the July 14 expanded government meeting, reported the presidential press service on their Telegram channel.

“We are witnessing a global struggle for investment capital. Еvery second large foreign company of almost 1,400 curtailed its operations or completely withdrew from the Russian market.

The government should create favorable conditions for their relocation to Kazakhstan,” said Tokayev, stressing that the measure will stimulate the increase of the production of goods.

Earlier, he instructed the government to prepare a pool of investment projects in the manufacturing industry and work it out with potential investors.

President Tokayev stressed that there are essentially no new projects. To date, the work in this direction is carried out only on paper with no tangible results.

“In terms of concrete results, there is still little to boast about. I emphasize once again that projects are primarily implemented in the regions, on the ground. Therefore, the demand from Akims (mayors and governors) for attracting projects and bringing them to the final result will be the same as from the ministries,” he noted.

In June of this year, the Kazakh Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry attracted such foreign IT companies as InDriver ride-hailing service, Tinkoff online bank, the Saint Petersburg Stock Exchange, the Рlауriх mobile gaming company, the Nexters game development company and other businesses.