Thirty-Two Kazakh Children Take Part in Planet of ART-2022 International Festival

NUR-SULTAN – Thirty-nine talented children from six countries performed at the July 23 gala concert as part of the Planet of ART-2022 international festival at the Aktobe Regional Gaziza Zhubanova Philharmonic.

More than 3,000 children between 12-18 years of age from Kazakhstan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Iran, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Turkey and Uzbekistan took part in the selection round in vocal, instrumental and choreographic art directions.

The festival finalists had the opportunity to participate in master classes with leading artists of Kazakhstan and seminars promoting peace and tolerance. The festival winners will be announced in autumn in Almaty.

The Planet of ART is an annual contest aimed to support talented children and youth, promoting the diversity of art and culture and strengthening international cultural ties.

This year, the festival was dedicated to the Children’s Year in Kazakhstan, the UN International Decade for the Rapprochement of Cultures (2021-2022) and the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s membership in the UN and UNESCO.