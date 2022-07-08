Small and Medium-Sized Businesses Affected by January Events Receive Full Compensation, Says Almaty Mayor

NUR-SULTAN – Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) affected by the tragic January unrest received full compensation, said Almaty Akim (Mayor) Yerbolat Dosayev at a July 7 Central Communications Service (CCS) press briefing.

In total, more than 14.5 billion tenge (US$30.3 million) were paid in response to 1,594 applications submitted to the Almaty akimat (city administration).

“SMEs are the foundation of the city’s economy, where 64 percent of the working-age population is employed, so special attention is paid to business support,” said Dosayev. “In 2022, the budget was increased by 5 billion tenge (US$10.4 million) to 46.9 billion tenge (US$97.9 million). As of today, 219 SME projects worth 16.5 billion tenge (US$34.4 million) have been financed.”

Almaty’s mayor said the work of SMEs in the city will be restored in full. This month, business activity has increased by 19.5 percent over the year.

In January this year, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed the government to elaborate a package of measures for the socio-economic recovery in the country, including the allocation of damage compensation for SMEs at the expense of the government’s reserve.