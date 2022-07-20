Sixteen Kazakh Universities Enter QS World University Rankings 2023

NUR-SULTAN – Sixteen Kazakh universities made it into the QS World University Rankings 2023 which includes more than 1,500 institutions around the world, finprom.kz reports.

Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, L. N. Gumilyov Eurasian National University, Satbayev University, Auezov South Kazakhstan State University and Kazakh National Agrarian Research University are in the top 500 seats of the ranking.

Abai Kazakh National Pedagogical University, Almaty Technological University, Karaganda State Technical University, Asfendiyarov Kazakh National Medical University, Khoja Ahmed Yasawi International Kazakh-Turkish University, Karaganda Buketov University, Kazakh-British Technical University and KIMEP University are in the top 1,000 list of the ranking.

The QS ranking receives approval from the International Ranking Expert Group (IREG) and is viewed as one of the three most widely read university rankings in the world, along with the Academic Ranking of World Universities and Times Higher Education World University Rankings.

According to finprom.kz analytical website, the value of services on offer in higher education in Kazakhstan, for the first quarter of this year, reached 102.7 billion tenge (US$211 million) and rose by 26.2 percent compared to last year.

Almaty is the leader in the top three cities with the largest volume of services, with 38.2 billion tenge (US$78 million) demonstrating a 16.4 percent rise compared to last year. Nur-Sultan comes next with 17.1 billion tenge (US$78 million) and an increase of 47.3 percent. Shymkent closes the list with 8.3 billion tenge (US$17 million) and an increase of 30.3 percent compared to last year.