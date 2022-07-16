Sanctions, Migration of Russian Citizens to Kazakhstan Boost Popularity of Money Transfer Systems

NUR-SULTAN – During the first five months of this year, the volume of transactions through international money transfer systems from abroad to Kazakhstan hit a record 178.8 billion tenge (US$370 million), which is 58.4 percent higher than in the same period last year, ranking.kz reports on July 14.

Two-thirds of the funds were received from abroad in April and May – 52.5 billion tenge (US$108.8 million) and 69.2 billion tenge (US$143.5 million), respectively. These are the highest monthly figures in the reporting period.

The largest share of money – more than 40 percent – was sent to Kazakhstan from Russia: 72.3 billion tenge (US$149.9 million), reflecting an increase of 3.1 times over the year. At the same time, 18.3 billion tenge (US$37.9 million) were transferred in April, and 45.6 billion tenge (US$94.5 million) in May.

In May, Russia accounted for two thirds of transfers from abroad to the country, followed by the United States, Kyrgyzstan, South Korea and Uzbekistan.