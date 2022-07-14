President Tokayev Outlines Youth Work Priorities for New Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev outlined the priorities for youth work in the fields of knowledge, diligence, and patriotism – three main priorities for the youth of New Kazakhstan during the sixth congress of the youth wing of Amanat party, which took place in Zerenda village of the Akmola Region on July 12, reported the party’s press service.

During the plenary session, President Tokayev addressed more than 350 delegates and guests from all over the country with a video message.

“With the participation of young people, the country should become more competitive, which will ensure an increase in the well-being and quality of the life of its citizens. It should be the goal of every young person to strive to be useful and helpful to his homeland. And only educated and skilled young people will be able to achieve their goals. The state is always open to new ideas and suggestions from young people,” said President Tokayev.

Speaking of diligence, the President said that “Young people must value honest work and be strong in spirit. They must be able to put the interests of the state above all else. To do this, one must know one’s native language, honor the traditions and history of one’s people. This is a sacred duty of every young person and must always be remembered.”

He also noted that the love for one’s native land begins not with beautiful words but with real deeds. “Only a motivated citizen can become a true statesman and contribute to the successful future of Kazakhstan,” he added.

Amanat Party Chairman Yerlan Koshanov during his speech set several tasks for the youth movement. Among them are the introduction of regional maps of expectations and problems of young people, project fairs for talented young people, increase the effectiveness of training programs for young leaders, strengthen the work to address the growing problem of NEET (Not in Education, Employment, or Training) category youth, and create a recruiting agency for employment of university graduates.

He said that the young people are at the forefront of implementing reforms. “The essence of the ongoing reforms is for each of you to have equal opportunities for self-realization in the political life of the country, in business, and in other socially important spheres,” he added.

The congress brought together many youth activists with diverse backgrounds from all over Kazakhstan. They proposed several reforms, such as the creation of a unified Tarih platform gathering all historical documents and documentaries, creating a volunteer academy, expanding opportunities for youth in auls (villages) and remote areas of the country, and popularizing the heritage and the values of the nomads.

At the end of the plenary session, the youth wing of the Amanat party was renamed Zhastar Ruhi (Spirit of Youth). The decision was supported by all participants of the event.

“The concept of ‘ruh’ (spirit) carries sacred values to our people. The name has a very deep meaning, imposing great responsibility. The new name also requires a radical change in the work of the organization,” said Mazhilis (lower house of Parliament) deputy Elnur Beisenbayev regarding the renaming of the youth wing.