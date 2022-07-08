President Tokayev Extends Condolences to Family of Japan’s Former PM Shinzo Abe

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed his condolences to the family of Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe who had been shot while delivering an election campaign speech in the city of Nara on Friday.

Abe, Japan’s longest-serving prime minister, died at the age of 67 succumbing to his wounds. Police say a 41-year-old man suspected of the shooting was arrested.

“An attempt was made on the life of former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe, which caused deep regret and concern in Kazakhstan. I express most sincere sympathy to the family of the Japanese politician,” the President posted on his official Instagram.

He joined world leaders who condemned the attack, including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Abe served as prime minister for a short stint — from 2006 to 2007 — before holding the country’s highest political office again from 2012 to 2020.

In 2015, he visited Kazakhstan promising his country’s support in the development of advanced technologies for the construction of the country’s first nuclear power plant. Due to the tragic history of Kazakhstan and Japan, both countries share enthusiasm for nuclear disarmament and nonproliferation.