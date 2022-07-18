National Security Committee Prevents Outflow of $8 Million from Kazakhstan in Six Months

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakhstan’s Border Service of the National Security Committee (NSC) averted the outflow of more than $8 million in cash from the country in the first six months of 2022, reported the committee’s press service on July 18.

All attempts to carry the cash out of the country were revealed in Almaty by the border service in coordination with aviation prosecutors as part of implementing the presidential decree to ensure financial stability.

The border service reiterated that the export of foreign currency exceeding the equivalent of $10,000 in cash, gold bars and investment coins is strictly prohibited.