National Bank Chairman Remains Confident About Stability of Kazakhstan’s Financial System

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakhstan’s National Bank Chairman Galymzhan Pirmatov confirmed the bank’s readiness for economic challenges, reports the bank’s press service.

“We face some challenges, but the financial system withstands and successfully overcomes them. Our measures allowed us to maintain financial stability during the events that shocked the whole world in February. No one can say what the future holds for us, but now the situation has stabilized. I wouldn’t worry too much about what is going on in our financial system now. Yes, there are many challenges and risks, but we are ready for them,” he said.

The bank is constantly monitoring the situation, analyzing new sanctions, the impact of decisions in other countries on Kazakhstan’s economy and financial system.

“We have all the tools and resources to ensure financial and price stability. We will continue to conduct an open communication policy, promptly disclose the logic of our decisions so that professional market participants have an understanding of what we are doing. In the current situation, this is important,” added Pirmatov.