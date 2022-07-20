l  r

Kazakhstan’s Wheat Sales Grow Dramatically as Non-Primary Foreign Exports Boosted by Nearly 35 Percent in Five Months

By Assem Assaniyaz in Business on 20 July 2022

NUR-SULTAN – The trade turnover of non-primary goods of Kazakhstan in January – May this year reached $25.3 billion, which is 20.4 percent higher than in the same period of the previous year ($21.0 billion), reported the Kazakh Ministry of Trade and Integration press service.

Kazakhstan’s main trading partners in non-primary goods are Russia, China, and Türkiye. Photo credit: inform.kz

According to QazTrade, center for trade policy development under the Ministry of Trade and Integration, the export of non-primary goods from Kazakhstan increased by 34.7 percent in five months, averaging $9.7 billion.

A significant increase in the supply of non-raw materials such as ferroalloys, uranium, copper, sulfur, and unprocessed zinc has contributed to the export growth.

As for wheat or wheat-rye flour, its supplies drastically increased by 86 percent, as well as oxides and hydroxides aluminum – by 89.2 percent.

In turn, the import boosted by 12.9 percent, averaging $15.5 billion. The growth is driven by an increase in the import of such non-primary goods as automobile bodies, medicines packaged for retail sale, ferrous metal products, parts, accessories for cars and tractors, engines internal combustion with spark ignition, telephones, and air conditioning units.

According to the ministry, Kazakhstan’s main trading partners in non-primary goods are Russia (export – 17.9 percent, import – 37.2 percent), China (export – 19.9 percent, import – 23.5 percent), and Türkiye (export – 7.5 percent, import – 2.9 percent).

 

