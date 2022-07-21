Kazakhstan’s Norah Jeruto Wins Women’s Steeplechase Title at World Athletics Championships

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakhstan’s Norah Jeruto, 26, won country’s first-ever gold medal in the women’s 3000 meters steeplechase on July 20 at World Athletics Championships, reports Sports.kz.

Kenyan-born Jeruto finished first in 8 minutes, 53.02 seconds, the third fastest time in history.

She outraced Ethiopian silver and bronze medalists Werkuha Getachew (8:54.61) and Mekidas Abebe (8:56.08).

Jeruto moved to Kazakhstan in 2017. This year she got official permission to represent the country at the world championships.