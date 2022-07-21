l  r

Kazakhstan’s Norah Jeruto Wins Women’s Steeplechase Title at World Athletics Championships

By Dana Omirgazy in Sports on 21 July 2022

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakhstan’s Norah Jeruto, 26, won country’s first-ever gold medal in the women’s 3000 meters steeplechase on July 20 at World Athletics Championships, reports Sports.kz.

Norah Jeruto celebrates winning the Women’s 3000 meters Steeplechase at World Athletics Championships. Photo credit: AP Photo/Gregory Bull

Kenyan-born Jeruto finished first in 8 minutes, 53.02 seconds, the third fastest time in history.

She outraced Ethiopian silver and bronze medalists Werkuha Getachew (8:54.61) and Mekidas Abebe (8:56.08).

Jeruto moved to Kazakhstan in 2017. This year she got official permission to represent the country at the world championships.

Get The Astana Times stories sent directly to you! Sign up via the website or subscribe to our Twitter and Telegram!

Most Recent Stories in Sports
View More in Sports »