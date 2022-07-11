Kazakhstan’s Investment Pool Includes More Than 700 Projects Worth $51.5 Billion

NUR-SULTAN – The volume of investments in fixed assets over the past five months amounted to 4.1 trillion tenge (US$8.6 billion), which is 2.5 percent higher compared to the same period last year, reported the press service of the Ministry of National Economy.

Investments were directed to the education, public administration, social security sectors, and to funding scientific and technical activities. The highest flow was registered in the Shymkent, Almaty and the Akmola Region.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the unified pool of investment projects includes 765 projects worth 24.4 trillion tenge (US$51.5 billion). More than 112,000 jobs will be provided. It is planned to launch 306 projects worth 3.2 trillion tenge (US$6.7 billion), including 40 projects with the participation of foreign companies by the end of 2022.

The Investment Policy Concept of Kazakhstan until 2026 focuses on three key areas including business ecosystem development through transparent and predictable investment policy, facilitation of investment activity in the private sector and creating the potential opportunities for investments.