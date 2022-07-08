Kazakhstan’s Business Activity Index Remains Stable

NUR-SULTAN – In June this year, the Business Activity Index (BAI) remained stable at 49 points slightly over 48.9 points in May, according to the results of a monthly survey of 469 real sector enterprises, reported the National Bank of Kazakhstan.

The BAI is a composite indicator that includes the aggregate of enterprises’ surveys regarding the actual changes in the economic indicators of businesses and their expectations from the upcoming changes.

The BAI this month has increased in the mining industry from 48.2 to 50.0, as well as in construction from 46.4 to 47.4.

In the production sector, the index declined from 50.8 to 49.4 due to a decrease in the volume of new orders and the level of employment. As for the service sector, the rate remained unchanged – 48.7.

“Business climate index which is an average evaluation of current and future business conditions demonstrated a considerable improvement making 13.7 (9.5 in May). As a result, the indicator of ‘business cycle clock’ in June switched to a growth area,” said the National Bank Monetary Policy Department Director Rustem Orazalin.

Assessment by enterprises of future business conditions for the next six-month period also improved to 23.9, as compared with the indicator in May – 22.4.