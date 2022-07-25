Kazakhstan’s Alexey Lutsenko Enters Top 10 Ranking at 2022 Tour de France

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakh cyclist Alexey Lutsenko, 29, entered top 10 in the general rankings as the Tour de France finishes July 25 with traditional stage 21 to the Champs Elysees in Paris.

This year, Lutsenko ranks ninth.

“I came to the Tour de France to compete again for a high result in the overall standings. Preparation for the tour was not ideal because of injuries, illness and bad luck. However, we were able to compete in the mountains, especially in the third week, and take a high ninth place. Of course, I wanted to achieve more in this tour, both at individual stages and in the general classification. … In any case, I did my best during these three weeks, and I’m happy with the result. Now we are here, at the finish line in Paris, but the season is still going on, and I’m looking forward to achieve new goals,” said Lutsenko.

The Belgian Jasper Philipsen won the final sprint on the Champs Elysees, outsprinting Dutchman Dylan Groenewegen and Norwegian rider Alexander Kristoff.