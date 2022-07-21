Kazakhstan’s Airfares Rated Affordable Compared to Foreign Airlines

NUR-SULTAN – National air carriers’ ticket prices are competitive and affordable compared to foreign airlines, reports the Kazakh Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development press service on July 20.

The conclusions are based on a comparative analysis of the domestic and foreign air carriers’ price policy, conducted by the ministry after receiving numerous complaints from the public about unreasonably inflated air ticket prices.

The ministry urged citizens to book flight tickets in advance due to the dynamic pricing, which is used by all airlines. It also cited the example of Fly Arystan, the first domestic low-cost airline, which provides the most numerous routes at the most affordable price.

“For instance, on the Turkistan – Istanbul route on Sept. 6 with a distance of 3,594 kilometers, the Fly Arystan fare will be 86,482 tenge (US$180), while for the same distance Turkish Airlines’ ticket on the Nur-Sultan – Antalya route on Sept.1 costs 286,823 tenge (US$596),” reads the statement.

A ticket with the Air Astana national air carrier on Sept. 1 costs 186,474 tenge (US$387,8), which is still lower by 100,000 tenge (US$209) compared to the Turkish air carrier.

“Another example is the Stockholm – Antalya route with a distance of 2,690 kilometers on Sept. 1 this year. The Pegasus Airlines airfare is 42,302 tenge (US$88). By comparison, the Fly Arystan airfare on the Almaty – Aktau route (2,191 km) and Shymkent – Kutaisi (2,400 km) at the beginning of September this year is 20,445 tenge (US$42,5) and 55,703 tenge (US$115,8), respectively,” states the ministry’s press service.

The Fly Arystan flight ticket on Sept. 1 on the most frequent Nur-Sultan – Almaty route, with a distance of 1,000 km, costs only 10,808 tenge (US$22,4) and on the Nur-Sultan – Bishkek route – 26,235 tenge (US$54,5).

If citizens purchase air tickets in advance, the chances to buy them at a low price are high, according to the ministry.