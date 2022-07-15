Kazakhstan to Widen Export Routes for Its Grain

NUR-SULTAN – The Kazakh Ministry of Agriculture is looking for ways to open new markets for Kazakh grain export, Kazinform reports.

Traditional importers of Kazakh wheat and flour are the countries of Central Asia and Afghanistan.

“The ministry of agriculture is working to increase exports to China, the countries of the Caucasus (Azerbaijan, Georgia), Pakistan, Turkey, Iran as well as open new markets in the European Union,” the ministry told Kazinform.

The global market experiences a surge in demand for wheat and wheat products due to the geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine. Both countries are the world’s main producers of wheat.

This factor contributed to the increase in Kazakh exports of wheat and flour. According to statistics provided by the ministry, wheat exports for the first three months of 2022 experienced a 1.6 time increase compared to the same period last year. Flour exports also significantly rose to 35.6 percent compared to the first three months of 2021.

“Despite the imposed restrictions and lower yields due to last year’s drought, the pace of exports of wheat and flour in the markets will stay the same,” said the ministry.