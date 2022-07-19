l  r

Kazakhstan to Deliver Space Communication Services to Tajikistan

By Dana Omirgazy in Central Asia on 19 July 2022

NUR-SULTAN – The National Center for Space Communications (RCSC) and Tajikistan’s Isatel agreed on July 18 to extend the KazSat-3 satellite transponder capacity to Tajikistan’s remote regions, reports the Kazakh Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry.

This agreement opens up new prospects for cooperation between Kazakhstan and Tajikistan. Photo credit: press service of Kazakh Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry

Kazakhstan’s satellite communication system fully covers the country’s needs for communication services and also supplies its products to Kyrgyzstan.

Isatel provides access to the internet for both government agencies and private companies of Tajikistan.

“Expanding our services in the international market is one of the tasks of RCSC, the national space communications provider, which operates the KazSat space system consisting of two communication satellites and ground control complexes,” the report reads.

In his state of the nation address, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev spoke about increasing the export of digital industry services as one of the tasks in the nation’s economic development.

Get The Astana Times stories sent directly to you! Sign up via the website or subscribe to our Twitter and Telegram!

Most Recent Stories in Central Asia
View More in Central Asia »