Kazakhstan to Deliver Space Communication Services to Tajikistan

NUR-SULTAN – The National Center for Space Communications (RCSC) and Tajikistan’s Isatel agreed on July 18 to extend the KazSat-3 satellite transponder capacity to Tajikistan’s remote regions, reports the Kazakh Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry.

Kazakhstan’s satellite communication system fully covers the country’s needs for communication services and also supplies its products to Kyrgyzstan.

Isatel provides access to the internet for both government agencies and private companies of Tajikistan.

“Expanding our services in the international market is one of the tasks of RCSC, the national space communications provider, which operates the KazSat space system consisting of two communication satellites and ground control complexes,” the report reads.

In his state of the nation address, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev spoke about increasing the export of digital industry services as one of the tasks in the nation’s economic development.