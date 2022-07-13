Kazakhstan Seeks International Expertise in Building New Nuclear Power Plant

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakhstan plans to use best international practices and advanced technologies in the construction of a nuclear power plant, said Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov in an interview with Qazaqstan TV channel on July 12.

“According to our analysis, the country could face an electricity shortage in the future. To deal with it, we need a nuclear power plant,” Smailov said.

The Kazakh Prime Minister believes energy sufficiency is essential for ensuring the sustainable development of the country.

“The construction site was approved. The Energy Department is considering the relevant cutting-edge technologies from the U.S., France, South Korea and Russia. Thus, this project will be a product of advanced international technologies. Soon, final decisions will be made,” Smailov explained.