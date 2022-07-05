Kazakhstan, Russia Consider Increased Industrial Cooperation

NUR-SULTAN – Kazakhstan seeks to boost industrial cooperation with Russia, said Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov attending the INNOPROM international industrial exhibition taking place July 4-7 in Ekaterinburg, Russia, reports his press office.

INNOPROM is one of the largest industrial exhibitions in Russia. Kazakhstan is the partner country of the event this year, unveiling its exposition on an area of 1,600 square meters and bringing 200 domestic companies representing all sectors of the industry.

Addressing the plenary session titled Industrial Transition: Leaders’ Experience, Smailov commended the bilateral cooperation in the industry supported by the Kazakh-Russian Program of Joint Actions. As part of this program that aims to expand industrial cooperation, the two countries have implemented 13 major projects worth nearly $450 million, including the production of passenger cars, electric locomotives, and tractors. Nine more joint projects worth $3 billion are underway.

“Today the enterprises of Kazakhstan and Russia are already fully ready to implement innovative industrial projects. I would like to emphasize the importance of signing a new program of joint actions, which envisions cooperation on another 23 projects in seven industries,” said Smailov.

He spoke about work to create an updated technological base aimed at cooperation in science, technology, innovation, and manufacturing. According to Smailov, Kazakhstan has the legal and institutional framework to stimulate industrial growth.

“These measures will promote the rise of high-tech industries and competitive products. Therefore, the historically established bilateral ties, a powerful resource base, as well as the advantages of our economic integration should be used in full,” said Smailov.

During his meeting with Russian PM Mikhail Mishustin, Smailov reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s firm commitment to expanding cooperation with Russia “in all areas.”

Russia is Kazakhstan’s main trade and economic partner. At the end of 2021, the bilateral trade turnover grew by almost a third and reached $24.2 billion, a record figure for the Kazakh-Russian trade. Between January and May, trade increased by almost five percent reaching $9.2 billion.

“Systematic work is underway to develop multifaceted economic ties between our countries,” he added.

Mishustin said strengthening the partnership with Kazakhstan is an “unconditional priority” for Russia. “Our cooperation is time-tested and has repeatedly proven its resilience to external challenges,” said the Russian PM.